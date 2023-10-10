89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $5.37 on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 10,248,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,292. 89bio has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 272.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,817 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $35,838,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

