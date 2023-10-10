A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.44. 291,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 653,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of $852.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $327,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $191,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $327,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,591. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

