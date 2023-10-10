Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.85

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 261603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,277.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,277.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $7,322,888.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,403 shares in the company, valued at $6,870,681.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,431 shares of company stock worth $19,931,321. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

