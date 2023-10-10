Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 306769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($2.96) million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

