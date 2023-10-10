abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
LON:AAIF traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 197.50 ($2.42). 207,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,981. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19,750.00 and a beta of 0.69. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.20.
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
