abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:AAIF traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 197.50 ($2.42). 207,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,981. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19,750.00 and a beta of 0.69. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.20.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.