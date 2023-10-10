abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Increased by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 0.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 232,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,645. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

