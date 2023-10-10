Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Accenture stock opened at $313.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.38. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

