Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $10.39. Acelyrin shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 30,352 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Acelyrin Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

