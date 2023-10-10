ACT Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,290. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

