ACT Advisors LLC. Has $229,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

