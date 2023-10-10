ACT Advisors LLC. Has $25.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 16.9% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,761,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,477,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.54. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

