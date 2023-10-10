ACT Advisors LLC. Has $486,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 289.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 190,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 141,565 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,827. The firm has a market cap of $894.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $56.96.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

