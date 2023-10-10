ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 1,013 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. 9,922,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,324,621. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.