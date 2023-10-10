ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 216,433 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 14.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned about 0.64% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,128,000 after buying an additional 1,209,657 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,952,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after buying an additional 465,267 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. 279,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

