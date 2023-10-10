ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 8,509 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

ACT Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III makes up 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 101,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 60,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $9.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

