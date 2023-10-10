AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 8.9% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.23. 751,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,286,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 79.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 903,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 18,307.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,375 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

