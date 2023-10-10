Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.67. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 4,910 shares.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,816,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 663,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81,606 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

