Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.99. 847,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,085,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $1,594,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 130,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 1,248,627 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also

