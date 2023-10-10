Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 291,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 562,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Adeia Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $947.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a negative net margin of 55.32% and a positive return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

