Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Cuts Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lowered its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the period. XPEL makes up approximately 7.3% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.41. 14,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,388. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,419,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

