Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $565.84. 851,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.85. The company has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

