Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Daktronics accounts for about 1.9% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 0.81% of Daktronics worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAKT. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Daktronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 221,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Daktronics by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 662,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 371,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics Stock Up 3.4 %

Daktronics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 231,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $435.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $232.53 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on DAKT. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

