Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Topgolf Callaway Brands makes up about 1.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 0.06% of Topgolf Callaway Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,589. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

