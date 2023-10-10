Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Purchases 2,919 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 0.3% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 0.05% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

OUNZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 509,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $19.94.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

