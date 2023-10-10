Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Purchases 8,901 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. GitLab makes up about 2.4% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth about $883,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 78.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GitLab by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $4,313,491.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,807,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 33,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,623,490.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,807,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $4,313,491.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,807,047.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,323 shares of company stock worth $30,824,885. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,576. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

