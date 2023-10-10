Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MS traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,352. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.



