Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Purchases New Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 0.09% of Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. 50,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,236. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.