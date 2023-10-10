Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Raises Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,907 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF makes up about 9.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 0.96% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 488.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 332,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,345,000.

Shares of TBIL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,171. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2214 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

