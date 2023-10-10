Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 0.5% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $799,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 101 shares of company stock worth $174,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL traded up $38.30 on Tuesday, reaching $1,847.40. 30,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,096. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,820.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,583.65.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

