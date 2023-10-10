Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.2% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $532.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,781. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.06. The company has a market cap of $242.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

