AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up to $28.84

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.84, but opened at $29.67. AdvanSix shares last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 323 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. CL King reduced their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $820.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $201,531. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.