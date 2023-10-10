Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Lowered to C$73.00 at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
AGGZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
