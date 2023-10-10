Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,979,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the previous session’s volume of 458,756 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $24.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $32,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $148,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,724 shares of company stock worth $977,518. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.