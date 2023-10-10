Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.21

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 30876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFLYY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.