Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Lessened by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,714 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after buying an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.14. 205,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,574. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

