Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,077,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

