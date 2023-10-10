Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 284,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,781,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 11.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,401,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,714,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,867,039.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $162,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

