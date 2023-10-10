AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,593,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 7,349,665 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.69.

The company has a market cap of $517.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 288,635 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 92.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

