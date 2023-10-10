American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

American Tower Trading Down 1.8 %

American Tower stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.26.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

