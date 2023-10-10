American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Trading Down 1.9%

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $158.39 and last traded at $158.97. Approximately 170,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,073,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

