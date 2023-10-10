Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $81,291.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,588.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $81,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 938,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,466 shares of company stock worth $1,635,948. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

