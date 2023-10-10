Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.18. The stock has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

