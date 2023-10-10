AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.15

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 955408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91.

AMTE Power plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a battery cell to automotive sectors of high-performance electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles; Ultra Prime, a non-rechargeable cell designed for use for the for applications where temperature, access and depth are key considerations; Ultra Safe, a sodium-ion cell battery energy storage for renewable power, including for residential use and in remote locations without grid access; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

