Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2023 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2023 – Polaris had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2023 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE PII traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

