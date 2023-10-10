Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Down 10%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.09. 84,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 45,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.30.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its two mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 266 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. It also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

