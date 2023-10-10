APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in APi Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 931,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,657,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:APG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. 211,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,303,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,235,031.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

