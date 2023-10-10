Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Bank OZK’s 7th Largest Position

Bank OZK lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.67. 1,014,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,647. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

