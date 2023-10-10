Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $141.00 at UBS Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

APTV traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.55. 196,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

