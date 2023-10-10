Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 1520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.80) by C($0.25). On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

