Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 61003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASND. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Cormark cut their price objective on Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

